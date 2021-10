بوهانغ الكوري الجنوبي يضرب موعدا مع الهلال السعودي في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا (فيديو)

FT [AET] | 🇰🇷 Ulsan Hyundai 1-1 (4-5 on penalties) Pohang Steelers 🇰🇷



🎟️ Pohang book their ticket to the #ACLFinal with a 90th minute equaliser and staying perfect from the spot in the penalty shootout!

#ACL2021 | #UHDvPOHpic.twitter.com/bdQykKzHqr