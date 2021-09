الأرجنتين تقصي روسيا وتواجه البرازيل في نصف نهائي كأس العالم لكرة القدم داخل الصالات (فيديو)

🥁 One of the biggest clashes in #FutsalWC history has been set!



⚔️ It's the record champions against the reigning champions. It's Rodrigo, Pito, Ferrao and team-mates against Borruto, Brandi, Cuzzolino and Co. It's Brazil against Argentina in the Lithuania 2021 semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/qB7HRr0BrV