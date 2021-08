لفتة رائعة.. صاحب ذهبية في الأولمبياد يرد الدين لفتاة ساعدته في طوكيو (فيديو)

Trijana, the Good Samaritan who gave taxi fare to Olympic champion @ParchmentHansle in Japan, proudly wears the Jamaican shirt he gifted her.

"I'm full of gratitude to everyone..

This is a gift from dear Hansle.🇯🇲🌼.*

Perfect fit!

Thank you so much dear Hansle!🥲" pic.twitter.com/sdeSkZUwgR