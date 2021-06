لاعبة كرة الطاولة الأسترالية جيان تشارك في الألعاب الأولمبية للمرة السادسة

Jian Fang Lay joins @AUSOlympicTeam's table tennis line-up at #Tokyo2020



She'll join Mary Hanna as the first females to represent Australia 6 times at the Olympics Games