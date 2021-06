الروسي روبليف يتأهل إلى نصف نهائي بطولة هاله الألمانية للتنس

Congratulations, two-set win for Andrey Rublev 👍 With the 7-6(4) 6-2 over Philipp Kohlschreiber the last German in the singles competition is eliminated. See you next year, dear Kohli! ✌️ #NOVENTIOPEN#NOVENTIOPEN2021#Tennis#ATP500 📸 NOVENTI OPEN/Mathias Schulz pic.twitter.com/94CcF53yiY