إيقاف البطلة الأولمبية الأمريكية مكنيل 5 سنوات لخرق قواعد المنشطات

An update on the Brianna McNeal case:

The Disciplinary Tribunal has sanctioned Brianna McNeal (USA) for 5 years, starting 15 Aug 2020, for tampering within the results management process, her second violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules.https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4

1/3 pic.twitter.com/X94vlPViuA