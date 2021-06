الهولندي فان بوميل يتولى تدريب فولفسبورغ الألماني

Welcome @MarkvanBommel6 🐺🇳🇱🔥



Mark van Bommel is the new head coach of our wolves! The 44-year-old signed a contract until June 30, 2023.



Read More: https://t.co/0qr8TsLjs9