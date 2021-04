"اليويفا" يكلف "شرطيا" بتحكيم مباراة ريال مدريد وتشيلسي في دوري الأبطال

Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands will referee Real Madrid vs Chelsea.



Has has refereed 2 Chelsea games previously



14/15- Chelsea 6-0 Maribor

17/18- Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid



He has refereed Real Madrid once and that was the Last 16 20/21 vs Atalanta (3-1) #CFC#UCLpic.twitter.com/u71E6eO1tw