العمر مجرد رقم.. رونالدو يحقق إنجازا مميزا في سن الـ36 (فيديو)

84 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has been directly involved in 84 goals since his Serie A debut (2018/19), thanks to 68 goals and 16 assists, more than any other player in the competition.



Ronaldo 84

Immobile 82

Zapata 66

Caputo 58

Quagliarella 55



Billiards.#JuveRomapic.twitter.com/01pzCU6pZg