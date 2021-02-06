 
حكم يطرد كلبا من المباراة بالبطاقة الحمراء لتسببه في توقف اللعب (صور)
MedioClubID @medioclubID/Twitter
شهدت مباراة ودية جمعت بين رادنسيكي الصربي ومواطنه كولوبارا لازارفاس، لقطة طريفة كان بطلها حكم اللقاء الذي أشهر بطاقة حمراء في وجه كلب اقتحم الساحة.

واقتحم أحد الكلاب ملعب المباراة أربع مرات، وهو ما أدى إلى توقف اللعب عدة مرات، قبل أن يقرر الحكم الذي أدار اللقاء، طرد الكلب من الملعب بطريقة قانونية، وذلك بإشهار بطاقة حمراء في وجهه!.

وتناقل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة الحكم وهو يشهر البطاقة الحمراء في وجه الكلب على نطاق واسع، وأرفقوها بتعليقات طريفة.

المصدر: The Sportsman

