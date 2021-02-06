حكم يطرد كلبا من المباراة بالبطاقة الحمراء لتسببه في توقف اللعب (صور)
شهدت مباراة ودية جمعت بين رادنسيكي الصربي ومواطنه كولوبارا لازارفاس، لقطة طريفة كان بطلها حكم اللقاء الذي أشهر بطاقة حمراء في وجه كلب اقتحم الساحة.
واقتحم أحد الكلاب ملعب المباراة أربع مرات، وهو ما أدى إلى توقف اللعب عدة مرات، قبل أن يقرر الحكم الذي أدار اللقاء، طرد الكلب من الملعب بطريقة قانونية، وذلك بإشهار بطاقة حمراء في وجهه!.
That’s it. Football has officially peaked. A dog was given a red card when it refused to leave the field during a game between Kolubara and Radnički Kragujevac in Serbia. This picture is a work of art pic.twitter.com/J8Znq2FvsL— Jack Kenmare (@jackkenmare_) February 5, 2021
وتناقل رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة الحكم وهو يشهر البطاقة الحمراء في وجه الكلب على نطاق واسع، وأرفقوها بتعليقات طريفة.
RED CARD!— MedioClubID (@medioclubID) February 5, 2021
Ada hal unik dari laga persahabatan antara FK Kolubara v Radnički Kragujevac di Serbia. Terjadi pitch invader yang dilakukan oleh seekor anjing lucu.
Sudah sempat dikeluarkan, anjing tersebut ngeyel dan empat kali masuk mengganggu laga. #IMCpic.twitter.com/8h15ULgQa6
Serbia News— Richard Wilson (@timomouse) February 5, 2021
In a friendly between Kolubara and Radnički Kragujevac, an over-excited dog invaded play FOUR times. After the dog’s fourth incursion, the dog was sent off by the referee and, when it refused to leave the field, the match was abandoned. pic.twitter.com/eu9HFto8gX
🇷🇸🐕 A local dog was sent off in a clash between Kolubara and Radnički Kragujevac in Serbia, after invading the pitch 4 times and forcing the game to be abandoned.— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 5, 2021
This picture is possibly the greatest ever taken. pic.twitter.com/9oF4yUxEwy
المصدر: The Sportsman