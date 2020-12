نجم يوفنتوس الجديد ينال جائزة "أفضل لاعب" في أمريكا

📰 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐀𝐂 📰#USMNT and @Juventusfcen midfielder Weston McKennie is your 2020 @ussoccer Male Player of the Year!🥇🇺🇸



Congratulations @WMcKennie! 👏👏