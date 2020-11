بعمر الـ39.. إبراهيموفيتش يقترب من التراجع عن اعتزاله الدولي والعودة لصفوف المنتخب السويدي

Zlatan Ibrahimović was voted Swedish POTY for the 12th time last night. 🇸🇪



🗣️ “I'm surely the best Swedish player in history. What I did, nobody did. Nobody has won the Swedish POTY more than 2 times. I've won it 12 times. Am I arrogant? It doesn't matter. I'm the best.” 😆 pic.twitter.com/WQ6ux2zTpK