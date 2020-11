روسيا تحتكر منصة التتويج في الجائزة الكبرى للتزحلق الفني على الجليد (فيديو وصور)

📸 🥇 2018 World bronze medalist Mikhail Kolyada 🇷🇺 wins his first Grand Prix since 2017!



Morisi Kvitelashvili 🇬🇪 takes the silver, with Petr Gummenik 🇷🇺 in third.



Check the full results here 🔗: https://t.co/lG7N5HhYoO#FigureSkating#GPFigurepic.twitter.com/tEgYN2O0U9