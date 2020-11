بوروسيا دورتموند يحصن نجمه بعقد طويل الأمد (فيديو)

Breaking: Reports confirm that Giovanni Reyna has extended his contract until 2025! ✍️



ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 pic.twitter.com/1TmBYn808j