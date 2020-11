مدرب "الشياطين الحمر" يوجه أصابع الاتهام بعد السقوط أمام اسطنبول باشاك شهير

Ole Gunnar Solskjær in his last 34 games:



🟢 – 23 won

⚪ – 7 drawn

🔴 – 4 lost

⚽ – 80 goals scored

🥅 – 28 goals conceded (19 clean sheets)



With everything that's happened (injuries, fatigue, inconsistencies, lockdown) this is quite a good return.



