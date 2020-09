الإيراني رضائيان يحسم الموقعة الإماراتية القطرية (فيديو)

FT |

A tough fought game between the two teams.



Sharjah was so close to equalise the score, but Al Duhail left the field with the 3️⃣ points👏



🇶🇦 Al Duhail 2 - 1 Sharjah 🇦🇪#DUHvSHJ | #ACL2020pic.twitter.com/kzEeLL3pHC