ليبرون جيمس يسجل 29 نقطة ويقود ليكرز لنهائي القسم الغربي من الـNBA (فيديو وصور)

🏀 GAME 5 FINAL SCORE 🏀



LeBron James goes for 29 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST as the @Lakers win and ADVANCE to the WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS! #NBAPlayoffs



Kyle Kuzma: 17 PTS, 3 3PM

Markieff Morris: 16 PTS, 4-4 3PM

Danny Green: 14 PTS, 4 3PM

Anthony Davis: 13 PTS, 11 REB pic.twitter.com/fVZggBly1T