الملاكم الروسي تشودينوف يتغلب على البريطاني صادق بالضربة القاضية ويحتفظ بلقبه العالمي

In the super middleweight co-feature in Khimki, Russia!, Fedor Chudinov (23-2, 16 KO's) pinned Umar Sadiq (10-2) in the corner in the 12th round and let his hands go, forcing the referee to step in and giving Chudinov the TKO-12 win., taking the WBA Gold super middleweight title pic.twitter.com/hptiAgbYqh