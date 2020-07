إيقاف العداء المغربي المحجوب دازا لمخالفته لوائح المنشطات

The @WorldAthletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned long-distance runner El Mahjoub Dazza of Morocco for four years with effect from 10 January 2020 for an Athlete Biological Passport violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

👁️ ➡️https://t.co/cBkQOqSHT4#AIUNewspic.twitter.com/LE22J15LQf