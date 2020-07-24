كورونا ينهي حياة لاعبة كرة قدم عن عمر 17 عاما (صور)
نعت ماتي باوتيستا، مهاجمة المنتخب الفلبيني لكرة القدم للسيدات، أختها أليانا التي وافتها المنية عن عمر 17 عاما بعد إصابتها بفيروس كورونا المستجد.
As an older sister you would always do the best you can to protect your younger siblings. Yana... last night I prayed to God to take good care of you & ease you from the pain. I am so glad that you are finally at peace. Although, I wish I could’ve been there in your last seconds— holding your hand and making sure that my little sister was at least not scared, I know you’d expect me to still see the beauty from this heartbreaking moment. I love you so much. Please know that I have always been proud of your achievements... I was looking forward to watch you play for Ateneo in the UAAP & teach you how to drive.... You have always inspired me to be a better person for the family and for others. It’s just me and Inigo now... I promise to take care of him for us. I love you and someday we’ll get the chance to play football again amongst the angels 🙏🏼❤️
وحسب صحيفة "Rappler" الفلبينية، كانت الراحلة مصابة بالتهاب في الدماغ والنخاع الشوكي قبل أن تتضاعف مشاكلها الصحية بالإصابة بفيروس كورونا.
Умерла 17-летняя футболистка, заразившаяся коронавирусомhttps://t.co/ZhWJHWFu6Apic.twitter.com/gDyuTqsW63— РИА Новости Спорт (@rsportru) July 24, 2020
وكانت أليانا لاعبة في أكاديمية "ميريام" المحلية لكرة القدم، ولديها فرص كبيرة للعب على المستوى الاحترافي.
The PFF, its officials and staff, join the Philippine football community in mourning the loss of Alyana Bautista, who passed away Thursday 23 July 2020.— The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) July 23, 2020
وأعرب الاتحاد الفلبيني لكرة القدم في بيان رسمي عن تعازيه لعائلة وأصدقاء أليانا.
المصدر: rsport.ria.ru