 
مباشر

كورونا ينهي حياة لاعبة كرة قدم عن عمر 17 عاما (صور)

الرياضة

كورونا ينهي حياة لاعبة كرة قدم عن عمر 17 عاما (صور)
pff.org.ph
انسخ الرابطhttps://ar.rt.com/odsw

نعت ماتي باوتيستا، مهاجمة المنتخب الفلبيني لكرة القدم للسيدات، أختها أليانا التي وافتها المنية عن عمر 17 عاما بعد إصابتها بفيروس كورونا المستجد.

View this post on Instagram

As an older sister you would always do the best you can to protect your younger siblings. ⁣ ⁣ Yana... last night I prayed to God to take good care of you & ease you from the pain. I am so glad that you are finally at peace. Although, I wish I could’ve been there in your last seconds— holding your hand and making sure that my little sister was at least not scared, I know you’d expect me to still see the beauty from this heartbreaking moment. ⁣ ⁣ I love you so much. Please know that I have always been proud of your achievements... I was looking forward to watch you play for Ateneo in the UAAP & teach you how to drive.... You have always inspired me to be a better person for the family and for others. ⁣ ⁣ It’s just me and Inigo now... I promise to take care of him for us. I love you and someday we’ll get the chance to play football again amongst the angels 🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Martie Bautista (@martiebautista) on

وحسب صحيفة "Rappler" الفلبينية، كانت الراحلة مصابة بالتهاب في الدماغ والنخاع الشوكي قبل أن تتضاعف مشاكلها الصحية بالإصابة بفيروس كورونا.

وكانت أليانا لاعبة في أكاديمية "ميريام" المحلية لكرة القدم، ولديها فرص كبيرة للعب على المستوى الاحترافي.

إقرأ المزيد
وفاة بطل بيلاروس في رفع الأثقال بفيروس كورونا (فيديو وصور)
وفاة بطل بيلاروس في رفع الأثقال بفيروس كورونا (فيديو وصور)

وأعرب الاتحاد الفلبيني لكرة القدم في بيان رسمي عن تعازيه لعائلة وأصدقاء أليانا.

المصدر: rsport.ria.ru

العناوين

الأكثر قراءة

 
شروط استخدام الموقعروسيا اليوم تي في نوفوستي 2007-2020 © جميع الحقوق محفوظة
موافق

هذا الموقع يستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط .بامكانك قراءة شروط الاستخدام لتفعيل هذه الخاصية اضغط هنا