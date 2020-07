الترتيب النهائي لهدافي الدوري الإسباني بعد إسدال الستار على المسابقة

Lionel Messi has won the Pichichi trophy a record seventh time after finishing Liga top scorer with 25 goals. 👏👏



🏆 2019/20

🏆 2018/19

🏆 2017/18

🏆 2016/17

🏆 2012/13

🏆 2011/12

