الرائد السعودي يجدد عقود ثلاثة من نجومه (صور)

Happy to have renewed my contract @alraedclub for one more season as assistant coach/Head of performance of Besnik Hasi. Let’s make the next step and leave a clear foot print!! @falmotawaa9@sport360Saudi@BFCprof@dawriplusksa#KeepPushing#CreateYourOwnVision#YallaYallapic.twitter.com/bwXUbjotTX