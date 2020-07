تعرف على ترتيب هدافي الدوري الإنجليزي بعد هدفي صلاح في شباك برايتون

The race for the Premier League Golden Boot:



1⃣ Jamie Vardy - 22

2⃣ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 20

3⃣ Mohamed Salah - 19

4⃣ Danny Ings - 18



Who is going to win it? 👑⚽️



