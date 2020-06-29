مقاتلة شهيرة تتجه للعمل الإباحي بسبب العجز المالي في زمن كورونا (فيديو وصور)
أعلنت المقاتلة البلجيكية سيندي داندويس البالغة 35 عاما، اليوم الاثنين إطلاقها صفحة عبر أحد المواقع العالمية للصور والأفلام الإباحية.
وذكرت داندويس عبر صفحتها الشخصية في "تويتر" أنها فقدت صالة الألعاب الرياضية الخاصة أثناء الإغلاق الذي تسبب به الحجر الصحي للحد من انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد، وبأنها لم تتلق أي مساعدة من الحكومة، مما تسبب لها بمشاكل مالية كبيرة.
I lost my gym during this Covid-lockdown, no help from our gouvernement and fights cancelled,... leaving me with big financial problems. I descided to make an Only Fans so I can collect the money to re-open the gym and give the youngsters their home back. https://t.co/MrlSr9hLLvpic.twitter.com/2OwRACfyMt— Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 28, 2020
وأضافت داندويس أنها أنشأت صفحتها الخاصة في الموقع الإباحي مؤقتا لجمع المال الكافي للتمكن من افتتاح صالتها مرة أخرى.
Former UFC star Cindy Dandois starts OnlyFans account after losing gym because of Covid-19 https://t.co/9iags5B77g— Sun Sport (@SunSport) June 29, 2020
يذكر أن داندويس خاضت 21 نزالا خلال مسيرتها الاحترافية في عالم الفنون القتالية MMA فازت في 16 منها وخسرت في خمسة.
View this post on Instagram
Proud being a @pflmma athlete... Due to the corona virus 🦠 situation the season will be postponed but I am blessed to have a home between these amazing world class athletes! 🇧🇪 - - - #pfl #dandois #battlecat #mma #wmma #lightweight #fighter #usa #belgium #belgianathlete #corona #postponed #stillblessed #home #femaleathlete #healthy #pfl #profightleague
View this post on Instagram
Less than two weeks out for my next #fight 🔥 cant wait To Get back in there! Thanks @rizin_staff @rizin_pr @rizinff #Rizin #Japan for the opportunity To fight the #best #lightweigt of the world! 💪🏻👌🏻 #battle for the 👑 #crown #mma #wmma #teamdandois #perfectteammma #kingvsqueen
View this post on Instagram
Not the best striker, but taking this sport and my gym’s evolution very serious... luckely I have the right people around me to work on it! 🥰🥊 - - #mma #wmma #battlecat #lynxmma #stillgrowing #friendshipgoals #familyteam #thaiboxing #training #fun #striking #easycombo #lovemyteam
View this post on Instagram
That moment you enter the octagon is so amazing... 🙏 - Blessed that I was able to walk out on @portomoney “een beetje van dit, een beetje van dat” my last fight... - To hear the full song... go to my story and SWIPE up! 🔥 - I will be back soon so I can represent my gym @lynxmma and Antwerpen Belgium on my best behalve... - - #mma #wmma #introsong #blessed #supportyourlocals #porto #belgium #antwerpen #proud #lynxmma #representing #iwillbeback #battlecat #eenbeetjevandit #stophating #watchme #phoenix
المصدر: thesun.co.uk