مقاتلة شهيرة تتجه للعمل الإباحي بسبب العجز المالي في زمن كورونا (فيديو وصور)

View this post on Instagram

Proud being a @pflmma athlete... Due to the corona virus 🦠 situation the season will be postponed but I am blessed to have a home between these amazing world class athletes! 🇧🇪 - - - #pfl #dandois #battlecat #mma #wmma #lightweight #fighter #usa #belgium #belgianathlete #corona #postponed #stillblessed #home #femaleathlete #healthy #pfl #profightleague