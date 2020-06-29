 
مقاتلة شهيرة تتجه للعمل الإباحي بسبب العجز المالي في زمن كورونا (فيديو وصور)

أعلنت المقاتلة البلجيكية سيندي داندويس البالغة 35 عاما، اليوم الاثنين إطلاقها صفحة عبر أحد المواقع العالمية للصور والأفلام الإباحية.

وذكرت داندويس عبر صفحتها الشخصية في "تويتر" أنها فقدت صالة الألعاب الرياضية الخاصة أثناء الإغلاق الذي تسبب به الحجر الصحي للحد من انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد، وبأنها لم تتلق أي مساعدة من الحكومة، مما تسبب لها بمشاكل مالية كبيرة.

وأضافت داندويس أنها أنشأت صفحتها الخاصة في الموقع الإباحي مؤقتا لجمع المال الكافي للتمكن من افتتاح صالتها مرة أخرى.

يذكر أن داندويس خاضت 21 نزالا خلال مسيرتها الاحترافية في عالم الفنون القتالية MMA فازت في 16 منها وخسرت في خمسة.

المصدر: thesun.co.uk

