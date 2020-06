عشية عيد ميلاده.. ميسي يواصل صناعة التاريخ مع برشلونة

Lionel Messi has scored 15+ goals and provided 15+ assists in a single LaLiga season for the FIFTH time in his career:



✓ 2010/11

✓ 2011/12

✓ 2014/15

✓ 2015/16

✓ 2019/20



He really is in a league of his own. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oFNfZrDgwn