مدرب برشلونة يتحدث عن جاهزية سواريز للمشاركة أساسيا في مباراة ليغانيس

"I haven't decided if Suárez will start tomorrow, I have to talk to him. You have to be very cautious, when there're such long injuries.. there can be muscle problems and we must take care of them by all means."



