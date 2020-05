حكم نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا 2016 يعترف: هدف راموس جاء من تسلل (فيديو)

Mark Clattenburg has confessed about 2016 Champions League final for @MailSport 😵



“Ramos’ goal was slightly offside and we realised at half-time. I gave Atleti a penalty in the 2nd half. Pepe said: 'Never a penalty.' I said: 'Your first goal shouldn't have stood.'”#LLL

