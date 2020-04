"الفيفا" يسلط الضوء على "الملكة المصرية" (فيديو وصور)

View this post on Instagram

Another great achievement in my football career. Another positive step taking me closer to many things i’ve always been dreaming of. Believe. Couldn’t have done it without all teammates/staff, always been a privilege playing with this badge on my shirt. . . #wearestoke #topgoalscorer #believe #anotherstep #womensfootball #thisgirlcan #empowerment #presentationnight ساره_عصام# #sarahessam