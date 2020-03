"جامع القمامة" الذي عانق المجد وتوج بطلا للعالم يطفئ شمعته الـ29 (فيديو وصور)

🇫🇷 Happy 29th Birthday to N'Golo Kanté



2013: Plays in the 3rd division of France

2014: Plays in the 2nd division of France

2016: Premier League Champion with Leicester

2017: Premier League Champion with Chelsea

2018: World Champion



One of the nicest people in football. 👏 pic.twitter.com/31orxeEbxC