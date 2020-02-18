 
الرئاسة التركية: نتائج مباحثات موسكو بشأن إدلب لم تكن مرضية

النجمة الإيطالية ويرار تتوج بذهبية بطولة العالم للبياثلون (فيديو)
AFP Marco Bertorello
أحرزت النجمة الإيطالية دوروتيا ويرار الميدالية الذهبية لسباق البياثلون لفردي السيدات لمسافة 15 كم، وذلك ضمن بطولة العالم المقامة حاليا في إيطاليا.

وقطعت دوروتيا ويرار مسافة السباق بزمن قدره (43:07.7) دقيقة، تاركة الميدالية الفضية للألمانية فانيسا هينز، التي تأخرت بفارق (2.2 ث) عن الفائزة.

بينما كانت الميدالية البرونزية من نصيب النرويجية مارته ريسيلاند، التي حلت في المركز الثالث قاطعة مسافة السباق بزمن قدره (43:23.5) دقيقة.

وتوجت النجمة دوروتيا ويرار بالميدالية الذهبية الثانية لها في هذه البطولة، وذلك بعد ذهبية سباق الملاحقة لمسافة 10 كيلومترات، يوم الأحد الماضي. 

المصدر: "sportbox" 

