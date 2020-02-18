النجمة الإيطالية ويرار تتوج بذهبية بطولة العالم للبياثلون (فيديو)
أحرزت النجمة الإيطالية دوروتيا ويرار الميدالية الذهبية لسباق البياثلون لفردي السيدات لمسافة 15 كم، وذلك ضمن بطولة العالم المقامة حاليا في إيطاليا.
What can be more decisive in the individual competition than a perfect shooting?! Let’s check how many accurate shooters we will have today in #antholz2020 on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUx. pic.twitter.com/E4udxPw4sQ— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 18, 2020
Seems like it was a finish of a new world champion in #antholz2020! Do you think somthing will change in the top 3? Join us live on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUxpic.twitter.com/PMZRvTUbUE— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 18, 2020
وقطعت دوروتيا ويرار مسافة السباق بزمن قدره (43:07.7) دقيقة، تاركة الميدالية الفضية للألمانية فانيسا هينز، التي تأخرت بفارق (2.2 ث) عن الفائزة.
What an exciting battle for the win here in #antholz2020 with @Fisiofficial Dorothea Wierer leaving for the final lap in first, but with just a 2.2-second lead over Hinz. Will she keep it? Let’s follow the action on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUxpic.twitter.com/EZYNDdXE5U— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 18, 2020
Last loop was very hard for @DoroWierer, who admitted that she was even thinking about Silver. Nevertheless, @Fisiofficial battled until the end and is very happy with her second Gold! You can rewatch the competition on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUxpic.twitter.com/qt4BVTUjCi— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 18, 2020
بينما كانت الميدالية البرونزية من نصيب النرويجية مارته ريسيلاند، التي حلت في المركز الثالث قاطعة مسافة السباق بزمن قدره (43:23.5) دقيقة.
Here we go with the final standings of the women individual in #antholz2020 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 🇳🇴and hope that your favourite athletes are on the top of it. You can rewatch the competition on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUxpic.twitter.com/BzpUFEDSmn— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 18, 2020
وتوجت النجمة دوروتيا ويرار بالميدالية الذهبية الثانية لها في هذه البطولة، وذلك بعد ذهبية سباق الملاحقة لمسافة 10 كيلومترات، يوم الأحد الماضي.
There will be a big reception for Dorothea Wierer 🇮🇹 🥇, Denise Herrmann 🇩🇪🥈 and Marte Olsbu Roeiseland 🇳🇴🥉 today from the #antholz2020 women pursuit! Join the flower ceremony to see them celebrate on https://t.co/MSJYx30KUxpic.twitter.com/l3XAv7FeTX— IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) February 16, 2020
المصدر: "sportbox"