بارتي تتخطى كفيتوفا وتبلغ نصف نهائي أستراليا

Into the final 4⃣‼️



Top seed @ashbarty posts her best #AusOpen result to date, reaching the semifinals with a 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova.



She's the first Aussie woman to reach this stage since Wendy Turnbull in 1984 🇦🇺#AO2020pic.twitter.com/gPQfhEuzLC