أول ضحية للتصفيات الآسيوية المؤهلة لمونديال قطر2022

⚠️ Sacked! ⚠️



🇺🇿 @UzbekistanFA have dismissed their head coach 🇦🇷 Hector Cuper after a disastrous start to the 2022 🏆 @FIFAWorldCup Qualifiers. 👋👋#AsianQualifiers#Uzbekistan#Palestine#Singapore#Yemenhttps://t.co/Ow3xYa0b6s