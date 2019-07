أتلتيكو مدريد يتعاقد مع المدافع الدولي الإنجليزي تريبيير

📝 | Agreement with @SpursOfficial over the transfer of @trippier2.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The Englishman has signed a three-year contract 😀



👋 Welcome to the Atleti Family! 🔴⚪🔴

👉 https://t.co/Wg399LgNOg#WelcomeTrippier#AúpaAtletipic.twitter.com/wATXjFnCbb