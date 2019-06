بالفيديو.. ركلات الترجيح تنقذ البرازيل من مفاجأة باراغواي

Brazil🇧🇷 Beats Paraguay🇵🇾 in #CopaAmerica 🏆Quarter Final

Goalkeeper Alisson made a save and Gabriel Jesus scored⚽️ the decisive💥 penalty as Brazil defeated 10-man Paraguay 4⃣-3⃣ in a penalty shootout#BRAPARpic.twitter.com/jVj4b0V6fa