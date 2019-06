ركلات الترجيح تمنح إنجلترا المركز الثالث في دوري الأمم الأوروبية (فيديو)

Surely the moment of the match...🥉😏



Jordan Pickford saved a match-winning penalty in England's shoot-out win over Switzerland, but he also slotted his own spot-kick in style! 🎯



Read our full match report as Gareth Southgate's side secure third place: https://t.co/gFKIFMx7U3pic.twitter.com/8QiphJ4XPR