السومة يتألق في دوري أبطال آسيا 2019 بأرقام جديدة

🎖️ | @omaralsomah has scored 86% of @ALAHLI_FCEN's goals in the #ACL2019 (6/7), the highest proportion for ANY player so far. He has also scored in each of his last three games (four goals), his longest run in the competition



Don't fear, the 'Colonel' is here! pic.twitter.com/3MY6Mxbykf