الجزائري محرز يدخل تاريخ الكرة الإنجليزية

What a first season for Riyad Mahrez at Man City. He’s won everything there is to win domestically.



🏆 Community Shield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🏆 League Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🏆 Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🏆 FA Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



🇩🇿 @Mahrez22 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vGRKf4kubt