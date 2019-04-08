سقطة "مروعة" تكسر ساقي لاعبة جمباز أمريكية وتتسبب في اعتزالها
أعلنت لاعبة الجمباز الأمريكية، سامانثا سيريو، اعتزالها رياضة الجمباز، بعد تعرضها لكسر في كلتا ساقيها، خلال إحدى البطولات الإقليمية بالولايات المتحدة.
وأصيبت سيريو بكسر في كلتا ساقيها، بالإضافة إلى مضاعفات أخرى فى الركبة، بعد قفزة خاطئة.
وأعلنت اللاعبة في وقت لاحق عبر حسابها على إنستغرام أن هذا الحدث سيكون الأخير لها كلاعبة جمباز، مضيفة "كانت ليلة الجمعة هي آخر ليلة لي كلاعبة جمباز".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡
وقال مدرب اللاعبة إنه كان من الصعب للغاية رؤيتها.. ولكنها تماسكت وبدت قوية.. وكان آخر شيء قالته لي أن أذهب لمساعدة البنات الأخريات في الفريق".
