البريميرليغ يزيح الليغا عن عرش البطولات الأوروبية

The Premier League is the first league to produce six European quarter-finalists in the same season since La Liga in 2015/16.



🇪🇸 Atlético, Real, Barcelona; Athletic Club; Sevilla; Villarreal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City, Man United, Spurs, Liverpool; Arsenal, Chelsea



Best league in the world. pic.twitter.com/AmOh1kEGOi