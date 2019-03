صور سيميوني "يبيع البطيخ" تغزو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي (صور)

🔊Reporter: Do you see Juventus doing a remondanta (Comeback) against you just like Ajax and Man United did?



🔊Diego Simeone: I will sell Watermelon in the streets of Madrid if that happens 😨😨



FT: Juve 3 ATM 0

Simeone right now #Ronaldopic.twitter.com/0Ucsl0RFXp