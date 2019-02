الاتحاد الإيطالي يفرض عقوبات صارمة بحق فريق خسر (0-20)

🇮🇹 Italian 3rd division team Pro Piacenza, who lost 20-0 on Sunday, have been thrown out of Serie C for fielding just seven players & not paying their players/staff



All 7 players that faced Cuneo were teenagers with 18 year old captain Nicola Cirigliano doubling up as manager 😂 pic.twitter.com/tNBjGqwbOO