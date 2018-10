روزيتا تلتقط صورة مذهلة لسطح المذنب قبل انتحارها

#Space#Science#ImageOfTheWeek: An evocative image of Comet #67P taken by #Rosetta's OSIRIS camera 22 Sep '14. Two years later, on 30 Sep '16, Rosetta concluded its trailblazing mission. The image was selected from the archive & processed by @landru79 👍https://t.co/1kwlMN0lV8pic.twitter.com/Xo3QL5dRZ4