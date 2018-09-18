صائد الكواكب يلتقط صورة "الضوء الأول" في بداية بحثه عن عوالم جديدة

View this post on Instagram

WHAT’S OUT THERE? 🌌Our newest planet-hunting spacecraft — the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, just released its first science image using all four cameras on the spacecraft! Swipe through to see the first full swath of sky that TESS captured in its search for planets outside of our solar system, called exoplanets. ­ This “first light” image, taken in one 30-minute period on Tuesday, Aug. 7, captured a bounty of stars and other objects, including systems previously known to have exoplanets. They cover a band of the southern sky that captures parts of a southern dozen constellations, from Pictor (the Painter’s Easel) in the first image to Capricornus (the Sea Goat) in the last image. However, it might be hard to find familiar constellations among all these stars! In the first and second images, you’ll find the Milky Way’s closest neighbor galaxies, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. The small bright dot to the right of the Small Magellanic Cloud is a globular cluster — a spherical collection of hundreds of thousands of stars — called 47 Tucanae because of its location in the constellation Toucana (the Toucan). In the first and third images, there are also two stars so bright to TESS’s cameras that they saturate an entire column of pixels on the cameras' digital sensors, resulting in long horizontal lines. Led out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, TESS is expected to find thousands of new exoplanets. It will scan nearly the entire sky over two years to monitor 200,000 of the nearest and brightest stars in search of transits – periodic dips in a star’s brightness caused by planets passing in front of their stars. Credit: NASA/MIT/TESS #nasa #space #exoplanets #planets #astronomy #satellite #tess #science #nasatess #habitableplanets #star #astrophysics #spacecraft