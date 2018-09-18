صائد الكواكب يلتقط صورة "الضوء الأول" في بداية بحثه عن عوالم جديدة
أرسلت المركبة الفضائية الجديدة "TESS" التابعة لوكالة "ناسا"، أخيرا صورة رسمية لها، في خطوة أولى نحو تنفيذ مهمتها في إيجاد عوالم جديدة خارج نظامنا الشمسي.
والتقطت المركبة التي تحمل اسم "Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite" أو كما تعرف اختصارا بـ"TESS"، صورة باستخدام 4 كاميرات واسعة المجال، في 7 أغسطس الماضي، بعد ما يقرب من أربعة أشهر من إطلاقها من قاعدة كيب كانافيرال، في شهر أبريل.
WHAT’S OUT THERE? 🌌Our newest planet-hunting spacecraft — the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS, just released its first science image using all four cameras on the spacecraft! Swipe through to see the first full swath of sky that TESS captured in its search for planets outside of our solar system, called exoplanets. This “first light” image, taken in one 30-minute period on Tuesday, Aug. 7, captured a bounty of stars and other objects, including systems previously known to have exoplanets. They cover a band of the southern sky that captures parts of a southern dozen constellations, from Pictor (the Painter’s Easel) in the first image to Capricornus (the Sea Goat) in the last image. However, it might be hard to find familiar constellations among all these stars! In the first and second images, you’ll find the Milky Way’s closest neighbor galaxies, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds. The small bright dot to the right of the Small Magellanic Cloud is a globular cluster — a spherical collection of hundreds of thousands of stars — called 47 Tucanae because of its location in the constellation Toucana (the Toucan). In the first and third images, there are also two stars so bright to TESS’s cameras that they saturate an entire column of pixels on the cameras' digital sensors, resulting in long horizontal lines. Led out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, TESS is expected to find thousands of new exoplanets. It will scan nearly the entire sky over two years to monitor 200,000 of the nearest and brightest stars in search of transits – periodic dips in a star’s brightness caused by planets passing in front of their stars. Credit: NASA/MIT/TESS #nasa #space #exoplanets #planets #astronomy #satellite #tess #science #nasatess #habitableplanets #star #astrophysics #spacecraft
وتكشف صور "الضوء الأول" المذهل نظرة على العديد من الميزات السماوية، بما في ذلك غيوم ماجلان الكبيرة والصغيرة والنجوم الساطعة "Beta Gruis" و"R Doradus".
وقال مدير قسم الفيزياء الفلكية في مقر ناسا في واشنطن، بول هيرتز: "في بحر من النجوم المليئة بالعوالم الجديدة، تختبر مركبة (TESS) شبكة واسعة، وستحمل كمية كبيرة من الكواكب الواعدة لمزيد من الدراسات".
وأضاف هيرتز قائلا: "تعرض هذه الصورة العلمية الأولى قدرات كاميرا TESS، وتظهر أن المهمة ستحقق إمكاناتها المذهلة في بحثنا عن أرض أخرى".
واستخدمت "TESS" كاميراتها لمدة 30 دقيقة، في 7 أغسطس، لالتقاط صورة مفصلة للسماء، وقبل أول صورة عملية لها، أجرت المركبة الفضائية اختبارات على مدار الأشهر القليلة الماضية، للتحقق من قدرتها على مراقبة المساحات الواسعة من السماء.
.@NASA_TESS shares its "first light" image. Features in this swath of the southern sky include the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds and a globular cluster called NGC 104: Read More @NASA: https://t.co/C3wVr5WNgIpic.twitter.com/na4ciL9DeZ— NASA_TESS (@NASA_TESS) September 17, 2018
وقد التقطت الصورة من نصف الكرة الأرضية الجنوبي، لكن المركبة الفضائية لديها مهمة طويلة ستجعلها تفحص جميع مساحات الفضاء.
وستقضي "TESS" سنة أو نصفها في نصف الكرة الجنوبي ثم تشق طريقها إلى نصف الكرة الشمالي، وتجمع كمية هائلة من البيانات وترسلها إلى العلماء على الأرض، حيث يتوقع أن تؤدي تلك البيانات إلى اكتشافات لا حصر لها للكواكب الخارجية.
المصدر: ديلي ميل