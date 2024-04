للمرة الثانية.. رسائل خاطئة تدفع ناسا إلى "إسكات" هابل

Happy 34th launchiversary, @NASAHubble! To date, the telescope has taken over 1.6 million observations of 53,000 astronomical objects, including this brand-new snapshot of the Little Dumbbell Nebula.



What did Hubble see on your birthday? https://t.co/qUtQlx6DfPpic.twitter.com/jBPeqyR7xx