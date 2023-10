فيديو لوكالة الفضاء الأوروبية يصور "متاهة الليل" على المريخ

🛰🔴 Fly across Mars’s ‘labyrinth of night’ with us and Mars Express.



Nestled between the colossal martian ‘Grand Canyon’ and the tallest volcanoes in the Solar System lies Noctis Labyrinthus – a vast system of deep and steep valleys that stretches out for roughly 1190 km, the… pic.twitter.com/SdS4gu174E