توهج شمسي "غير متوقع" يضرب الأرض ويتسبب في "صمت راديوي" في جنوب المحيط الهادئ

Sun activity for November 7, 2022: AR3141 released an M5.2 flare along with a clear movement of material at 00:11 UTC. ☀️ 💥



The event might have a CME, though not Earth-directed.



