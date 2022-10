مع تحقيق ثاني لقاء وثيق بين "سولار أوربيتر" والشمس .. التقاط مشاهد غير مسبوقة للهالة الهادئة

The first images from #SolarOrbiter’s latest close pass of the Sun are in: this is the highest res movie of the quiet corona ever taken!



It was captured by @EuiTelescope & measures equivalent of 17 Earths across 👉https://t.co/RZXR0P0Dyb#ExploreFarther#WeAreAllSolarOrbiterspic.twitter.com/0k021IcX1l