من خلال "عينها" الوحيدة .. مركبة ناسا "الانتحارية" DART ترسل الصور الأولى من الفضاء

As far as asteroids go, this year rocked!



🪨 OSIRIS-REx collected @NASA's 1st asteroid sample

🚀 #LucyMission launched to the Trojan Asteroids

💥 #DARTMission lifted off to crash into an asteroid (on purpose!)



Let's 𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙠 our way into the new year: https://t.co/0IPP8TxWF9pic.twitter.com/BpMOga0bnE