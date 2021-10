وكالة الفضاء الأوروبية تضع قمرين جديدين في مدارات الأرض

Europe’s @Ariane5 has delivered two telecom satellites, SES-17 & Syracuse-4A, into their planned orbits. @Arianespace announced liftoff at 03:10 BST (04:10 CEST, 23:10 local time on 23 October) from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana



Details 👉 https://t.co/a7Qdyahbc7pic.twitter.com/pFg9z4bWIT