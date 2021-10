كويكب يمر بالقرب من الأرض على مسافة أقرب إلينا من مدار القمر

Today we're counting 17 near earth objects. The closest one is '2021 TG14'.



Facts:

Diameter: 6 to 13 meters (19 to 41 feet)

Velocity: 11 km/s (25496 mph)

Miss distance: 249802 km (155220 miles)

Close approach: 2021-Oct-18 00:51 (UTC)#asteroid#comet#nasa